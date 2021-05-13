Colorado program steers drag racing off streets, onto track

On April 3, police say a mother of two who was delivering food was killed when a street racer broadsided her car with his SUV in the heart of downtown Denver.

About a month earlier, hundreds of street racers clogged a stretch of interstate in suburban Aurora, some allegedly blocking the shoulders to keep officers away. Police warned other motorists to avoid the gridlock after reports of guns being waved and fireworks being set off.

Lewis said the “Take it to the Track” program's impact on illegal racing is hard to quantify, but it provides important community outreach nevertheless.

“We don't necessarily know about data to be able to back it up, but every time we're out here, we always get folks who come up to us and tell us how much they enjoy the program, how great it is, how much fun it is,” he said.

The event takes place every Wednesday throughout the summer.

Ray Propes, 58, of Windsor, said he started street racing as a teen and found himself doing it “every time I got in a car, it seemed like.”

“I turned 16, it wasn't six months before I lost my license,” he said. “I was racing everything and anyone and all the time.”