Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

That’s led to calls for stronger action from the state, and Democratic leaders are listening. Still, support for gun rights is strong in parts of Colorado, and Second Amendment advocates argue new restrictions are not the answer.

Colorado has a law requiring background checks on almost all gun sales. The suspect had a misdemeanor assault conviction from high school, but it didn't prevent him from buying a gun from a shop near his suburban Denver home because most misdemeanors don’t block people from legal firearm purchases.

The state also has a so-called red flag law that allows families to ask a judge to remove guns from people who could be dangerous. Alissa's family had concerns about his mental health and a sister-in-law had seen him with the weapon, police said.

But the law requires evidence that a person poses a significant risk in the near future. It’s unclear whether anyone close to him was concerned enough to begin the court process in the six days between the gun purchase and the shooting, but general concerns about someone’s behavior aren’t typically enough to persuade a judge to order that weapons to be removed, said Jacob Charles, executive director of the Firearms Law Center at Duke University.