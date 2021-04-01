Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots

The push to remove mascots with Native American imagery began during the civil rights movement in the 1960s, according to the National Congress of American Indians, a nonprofit established in 1944 to protect Native American and Alaska Native rights.

The movement gained little attention until 2005 when the National Collegiate Athletic Association directed schools to end the use of “hostile or abusive” mascots and imagery in college-level sports. In later years, the conversation spread to the multibillion-dollar industry of the NFL.

After years of pressure and a federal ruling, the NFL team in Washington decided to drop the Redskins name last July and become the “Washington Football Team.”

More than 1,900 schools across the U.S. had American Indian-themed mascots as of last week, according to a database kept by the National Congress of American Indians.

In 2020, there were 68 schools in Utah, Ohio, Michigan, Idaho, New York, Massachusetts and California that scrapped American Indian-themed mascots, the database shows.

Proposed name changes often draw pushback because getting rid of a mascot means new uniforms, signs on fields and imagery on merchandise.