Colorado GOP lawmaker: Slavery policy didn't impugn humanity

DENVER (AP) — Democrats in Colorado have condemned a Republican lawmaker for joking about lynching before saying a 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person “was not impugning anybody’s humanity."

State Rep. Ron Hanks was speaking on the House floor Thursday about legislation aimed at strengthening civics education in schools. He was accidentally introduced as fellow Rep. Mike Lynch.

“Being called Mr. Lynch might be a good thing for what I’m about to say. No, just kidding," Hanks said.

Hanks, who is white, then spoke about the Three-Fifths Compromise, which was made during the nation's Constitutional Convention in 1787 and classified a slave as three-fifths of a person when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.

“It was not impugning anybody’s humanity,” Hanks said. “Is this really racist to be talking about what the Three-Fifths Compromise was? I don’t think so, and I think it’s important. It’s part of the civics lesson here. It was brought up, and it merits discussion.”

Hanks added that the compromise was an effort by the Northern states to keep Southern states from having too much representation in Congress and push slavery beyond the South.