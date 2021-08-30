Colorado election official files suit to remove county clerk

Peters has not made any local appearances since the secretary of state announced the investigation in early August, but she has appeared on broadcasts hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who has made unsubstantiated claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

On those broadcasts, Peters claimed that Griswold's investigation is an attempt to take over one of the few remaining conservative counties in Colorado. Peters also said Reiner has a history of liberalism and has tried to “derail” Peters’ position since she was elected in November 2018.

Griswold’s lawsuit says Peters has been “absent” and adds that “even if she returns to the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, she is unable to perform the required duties as a result of her above wrongful acts and breaches of duties.”

The secretary of state’s inquiry is one of two investigations into the security breach. The FBI and Mesa County’s district attorney also are conducting a criminal probe.

Griswold also has called for Mesa County to change its voting equipment following the security breach. Annie Orloff, a spokesperson for Griswold, said the county has agreed on the replacement.