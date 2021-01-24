Colorado eatery patron leaves $1,400 tip, 'COVID sucks!' note

"I was like 'Oh my God, am I dreaming or what's going on?'" Fuentes told KMGH.

Another server told KMGH that the money would be a big help to her family.

"It's $200 to me, but it's also $200 for my husband. It's also $200 for my daughters, for things that we needed to make it," Jayme Johnson said.

Khametvalieva never closed the restaurant that she's run for almost 10 years because of the CoOVID-19 pandemic, but said business has been tough. Last year's wildfires also added to the challenge.

She said she's been able to give all of her employees hours and also got a PPP loan.

Estes Park is about 70 miles outside of Denver, and Khametvalieva says she gets a lot of business in the summer from out-of-state tourists.

She said many of those customers have bought gift cards to support the restaurant, since they haven't been able to come in person.