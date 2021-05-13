Colleges form alliance to support student-designed learning

Two prototypes came out of that workshop and are now being piloted at Grand Valley State. The first is a life-readiness class that teaches skills around financial literacy, networking and academic structure — hurdles that often impact first-generation college students who do not have parental support to navigate the transition to college. The lessons will be incorporated into one of the university's six-week summer programs for first-year students.

The second is a curriculum meant to connect what high school students learn in the classroom with possible career paths. Elements of that curriculum will be incorporated into a summer program the school hosts to prepare high school juniors and seniors for college.

Jordan Bernal, now a freshman at Grand Valley State, was one of the student designers who developed the life skills curriculum. Bernal said first-generation college students like himself often struggle to find and take advantage of resources and scholarships once they enroll. He said he hopes the skills program can help all students make a smoother transition to college.

“We didn’t have our parents or anybody else in our family that tell us about these things,” Bernal said. “Building this prototype really just came from our worries being high school seniors going into college, knowing that it’s a big step.”