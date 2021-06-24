College won't revoke Trump adviser Flynn's honorary degree

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island decided not to revoke an honorary degree bestowed upon Michael Flynn, an alumnus who briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser and who has remained an ardent supporter of the former president since his election loss.

URI President David Dooley will not forward a recommendation to the Board of Trustees regarding Flynn’s honorary degree, a school spokesperson told The Providence Journal.

Dooley had asked the school's honorary degree committee to discuss Flynn’s honor, bestowed in 2014. The committee sent a recommendation to Dooley for his consideration. That recommendation will not be made public, school spokesperson Linda Acciardo told the newspaper.

“The Board supports the president’s decision and no action will be taken at this time,” Acciardo said in a statement. “He is not forwarding a recommendation to the trustees. The degree stands.”