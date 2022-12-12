College basketball coach arrested on assault charge, full list of Golden Globe nominees, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Dec. 12:
Chris Beard
Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he'd elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he had strangled her.
Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison.
Beard went before a magistrate judge for his bond hearing, wearing jailhouse black-and-grey stripes and his hands were cuffed in front at his waist. Beard was told he could communicate with the alleged victim but not in a threatening manner, was ordered to stay 200 yards away from the residence where police were called and was told he is barred from possessing a firearm.
Golden Globe Nominations 2023
The nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday.
Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva, two of the stars from "Lopez vs. Lopez," announced the range of film and television nominees as selected by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Favored Oscars contender "The Banshees of Inisherin" led the film categories, with nominations including best musical or comedy film. It stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.
The ceremony, which was not broadcast last January over controversy surrounding the HFPA, will return to NBC on Jan. 10. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host.
Nuclear fusion
For the first time ever, US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source familiar with the project confirmed to CNN.
The US Department of Energy is expected to officially announce the breakthrough Tuesday.
The result of the experiment would be a massive step in a decades-long quest to unleash an infinite source of clean energy that could help end dependence on fossil fuels. Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion -- replicating the fusion that powers the sun.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Dec. 12
WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."
Winter storm pummels western US with snow before taking aim at the South, bringing a multi-day severe storm threat
A large winter storm system slammed into the western US over the weekend, blanketing mountain areas with heavy snow before taking aim at the South, where it's expected to bring severe weather, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes possible.
Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.
NASA’s Orion capsule is back from the moon. The capsule made a blisteringly fast return Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024. NASA says it will announce the crew early next year. Orion launched last month on NASA’s new mega moon rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first flight of NASA’s new Artemis moon program. Astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago Sunday.
Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue check mark and access special features starting Monday. Businesses are also now getting a separate gold check mark. The blue mark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has taken office making good on a pledge to declare an immediate state of emergency to grapple with the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis. Bass said the declaration announced Monday will allow swifter action to get thousands of unhoused people off the Los Angeles streets. Bass is the first woman and the second Black person to hold the job of mayor in the second-largest U.S. city. A former congresswoman and California legislative leader, Bass takes charge over a city that's also facing rising crime rates and racism and corruption scandals. More than 40,000 homeless people live in encampments throughout Los Angeles.
Jurors have heard a prosecutor's opening statements for a second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The trial that started Monday comes less two weeks after a different jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory. While Rhodes' and Meggs' verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question for this trial is whether prosecutors will be able to persuade jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.
The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. In December 2020, American authorities announced charges against Mas'ud, who was in custody in Libya at that time. Mas'ud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in the case. He'd be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.
The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the pack. Nominations were read Monday. Martin McDonagh’s feuding friends tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” led all films with eight nominations. The madcap metaverse film “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations. The 2023 broadcast will mark the award show's return after scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked it off television for a year. The Globes will be telecast Jan. 10, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend. With Thursday's release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios opted not to open any new films into wide release. Studio estimates Sunday show “Wakanda Forever” grossed $11.1 million in its fifth weekend domestically, and is up to $768 million worldwide. The R-rated Christmas film “Violent Night” stayed in second place with $8.7 million. “The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser, debuted in six locations and notched the year's best per-theater average.
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who formed a powerful speaking partnership with Gloria Steinem and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida. She was best known for her community activism, especially at the center she established on Manhattan's West side for child care and support for working parents, including job training and other services. Hughes appeared in a famous 1971 photo with Steinem in which the two raised their arms in the Black Power salute.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79. Silas' family announced his death on Sunday. The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’ son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. Silas’ daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, told The New York Times that her father died Saturday night of cardiac arrest. Paul Silas won exactly 400 games as a coach, including playoffs. He played for two championship teams in Boston and another in Seattle. He was a head coach in San Diego, Charlotte, New Orleans and Cleveland.