NEW YORK — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, claims his client knew in advance that Russians promised to drop dirt on his opponent, Hillary Clinton, at a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, sources told CNN Thursday.
A Kremlin-linked lawyer and a Russian businessman met with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, the Trump campaign manager, in June 2016, a meeting the president has routinely insisted he didn’t know about, including when news of the gathering broke in July 2017.
Rudy Giuliani, one of the president’s newest attorneys, said late Thursday Cohen was lying about Trump’s knowledge.
“He’s been lying all week, he’s been lying for years,” the former New York mayor told Chris Cuomo on his prime time show. “I don’t see how he’s got any credibility.”
At various times, Trump said he learned about the meeting “two or three days” before the news broke or never at all because “nobody told me.”
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Jay Sekulow, Trump’s attorney, have similarly denied any prior knowledge.
Trump Jr. also told the Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2017 that his father “wasn’t aware of it.”
“And, frankly, by the time anyone was aware of it, which was summer of this year, as I stated earlier, I wouldn’t have wanted to get him involved in it because it had nothing to do with him,” Trump Jr. said during his testimony.
Two days before the meeting took place, Trump announced a “major speech” about Clinton, which never happened.
Cohen is willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian interference into the election, that Trump knew about the meeting, NBC News reported Thursday.
