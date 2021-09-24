Coen premieres a stark 'Macbeth,' with Denzel and McDormand

“It pays homage to both the cinematic and the theatrical traditions that this play has sat in,” said Bertie Carvel, who plays Banquo. "(Joel) used the word ‘sculptural,’ and very few other words. What was clear was that it was about taking things away and getting out of the way of the play.”

Another thing that differentiates this “Macbeth” from others is the ages of its lead performers. As a play about ambition, some — like Polanski's co-author Kenneth Tynan — have claimed it's inherently a tale for younger actors. McDormand and Washington disagreed.

“There's a built in sense of urgency," said Washington. “This is it. This is the last go-around. And they've been stepped over by the king. And they want it. And we understand.”

“You might think maybe they don't understand, but — guess what — we understand,” agreed McDormand. “When we first talked on the phone, Denzel and I, what we both understood about each other is that there's always been a fight. We've fought it as gracefully as possible but the fight's never going to be over. So, you know, we brought that to it.”

“We still knew how to fight. Maybe we were limping a little bit," she added, laughing. “But the fight was still there.”

