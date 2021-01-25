Coca-Cola launching Coke with Coffee in US after international acclaim

Coke with Coffee was piloted in Japan in 2018. Since then, it has become available in over 30 markets throughout the world, including Australia, Italy and Vietnam.

Now, it seems Americans are finally ready.

The company spent about two years testing the latest product in the United States ahead of the launch, said Brandan Strickland, brand director of trademark at Coca-Cola in North America.

"It's not just testing a product and a formula, but it's also making sure that we have the right packaging, that we're really understanding what consumers want in the drink," he said. The formula for Coke with Coffee differs from region to region to cater to local tastes.

Coke with Coffee is designed to appeal to customers looking for an afternoon caffeine pickup that's an alternative to regular coffee, or a regular Coke. People may feel the need for a boost now more than ever, Strickland said, with the pandemic forcing many to work while caring for children and other relatives.

