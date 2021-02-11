Coast Guard weighs safety reforms after fatal boat fire

While investigators said they couldn’t determine what caused the fire because the boat burned and sank, they say it started toward the back of the main deck salon, where divers had plugged in phones, flashlights and other items with combustible lithium ion batteries. After the fire, the Coast Guard issued a bulletin recommending a limit on the unsupervised use of lithium ion batteries and extensive use of power strips and extension cords.

In October, the NTSB blamed the Conception's owners for a lack of oversight and the boat's captain for failing to post a roving night watchman aboard the vessel, which allowed the fire to quickly spread and trap the 33 passengers and one crew member below deck. Captain Jerry Boylan and four crew members, all of whom were sleeping above deck, escaped.

Coast Guard records also showed that since 1991, no owner, operator or charterer has been issued a citation or fine for failure to post a roving patrol, prompting the NTSB to fault the Coast Guard for not enforcing that requirement and recommend it develop a program to ensure boats with overnight passengers actually have the watchman.

The NTSB has no regulatory or enforcement power, and can only suggest nonbinding recommendations to the Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration, which previously have routinely ignored the agency's suggestions.