 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

CMA Awards honor Loretta Lynn, 'Buy Dirt' wins song honor

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards have opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn.

The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn's hits including “You Ain't Woman Enough,” “Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'” and “Coal Miner's Daughter” as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along.

Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee at Wednesday's show and Alan Jackson will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. Wilson earned nominations in six categories, including female vocalist and album and song of the year.

People are also reading…

Jordan Davis' “Buy Dirt” won the night's first honor, for song of the year. The song featured CMA Awards host Luke Bryan, who Davis called to the stage to hug.

Bryan is co-hosting the show along with NFL great Peyton Manning.

Joining country's biggest stars for the evening are Katy Perry and actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones in an upcoming Showtime limited series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News