Clutch save: Dad of Nats P Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday.

Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman’s airways.

Ross is a pediatrician at Stanford Hospital. He was at the park to see Washington, for whom Joe Ross plays. Tyson Ross is a right-hander with the Texas Rangers.

Willie Ross was watching the game in a lower box and wearing a red Nationals hat when he noticed the female fan choking. Relying on his training in ER medicine, Ross hustled over to check on the fan, who was unable to talk.

“I saw her having some difficulties and I saw her companion helping her out. I was watching, making sure she was OK,” Ross said. “She gestured like she was OK and I went over just to check and she couldn’t talk. She needed some help. I don’t think a lot of people knew what was going on because they were focused on the game.”

Ross helped dislodge the food that was trapped in the woman’s throat with three hard thrusts on her stomach and was cheered by fans sitting nearby afterward.