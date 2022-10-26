Clorox recalls Pine-Sol cleaning products that may contain bacteria

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.
The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.
The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.
The products "may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water," the commission said.
"The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria," the commission said.
Testing identified bacteria in the recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022, the commission said. It said consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, throw the product in its container in the trash, and contact the company for a refund.
How to know when your cleaning products have expired
Do cleaning products expire?
In short, yes, cleaning products can expire: “Like many products purchased at the grocery store, cleaning products can degrade over time,” says Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications, outreach and membership at the American Cleaning Institute.
“Even if they contain preservatives, that doesn’t mean they last forever. As they begin to break down, it might affect how well the enzymes work or change the pH, resulting in a less effective product,” Sansoni explains.
Once a cleaning product is expired, some of the claims the product makes, such as the percentage of germs it kills on a surface, may no longer be valid.
Is it safe to use expired cleaning products?
Expired surface cleaning sprays and dishwashing liquids likely won’t damage the surfaces they’re intended to be used on, but they simply won’t clean as effectively. You may have to use a little more of the product or clean for longer to get the same results.
“However, when it comes to disinfectants and hand sanitizers, it needs to be within that shelf life to have the desired effect,” Sansoni says.
Be sure to double-check the expiration dates on those products, and replace them as needed.
How long do cleaning products typically last?
The easiest way to tell if your cleaning supplies are expired is to check the date printed on the bottle or box. If there isn’t any expiration date, there may be a manufacture date — then use the general guide below to determine if the product is expired.
- Bleach: Once opened, bleach has a surprisingly short shelf life and starts to become less effective after six months.
- Multi-surface cleaning sprays: Most cleaning sprays will last for two years.
- Dish detergent: About one year to 18 months.
- Laundry detergent: Lasts for six months to one year after opening.
- Disinfecting sprays: About two years after the manufacture date.
- Hand sanitizer: Check for an expiration date on the bottle — most last for two to three years.
How can I help cleaning products last longer?
“The expiration date tells you how long that shelf life is under typical conditions (at room temperature, stored out of direct sunlight, etc.),” Sansoni says.
If you’re storing your hand sanitizer in a hot car, it could be losing potency faster and may end up containing less than 60% alcohol (the amount needed to be sufficiently effective, according to the CDC) before it even reaches its expiration date.
Store your cleaning supplies in a cool, dry spot to help them last longer.
How do I dispose of expired products?
A small amount of bleach can typically be diluted in water and poured down the sink. For larger amounts, check if there are any disposal instructions printed on the container. If not, call your local hazardous-waste-disposal facility for their recommendations.
Keep in mind that certain cleaning chemicals should never be combined — such as bleach and ammonia — and that holds true when disposing of them, too. Pouring these chemicals down the sink at the same time can create a toxic gas.