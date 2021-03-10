Clinics wait to vaccinate farmworkers: 'Our hands are tied'

Last week, more than 60 health centers that serve agricultural workers in 21 states began receiving COVID-19 vaccine directly from the federal government in a program created by the Biden administration. But in most of those states, including Texas, New York, Georgia and Florida, farmworkers are not yet in the priority groups authorized to receive the shots.

And the federal vaccine came with a restriction: The health centers must follow state priorities.

In Washington state, workers are beginning to arrive to toil on hops farms and in cherry and apple orchards.

“Quite frankly, as they arrive, once they test negative, we should vaccinate them,” said Lori Kelley of Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. “We want to vaccinate all of them.” But they won't become eligible until March 22 unless they fall into Washington’s priority groups — 65 and older, or 50 and older and living in a multigenerational home.

Across the U.S., health care workers and older Americans have been put at the front of the line for vaccinations because they have borne the brunt of the disease. In recent weeks, the line has been opened to various groups such as teachers, who are considered vital to reopening schools and letting parents get back to work. Those decisions have been left up to the states.