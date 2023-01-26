Clever cat uses video doorbell to get back inside house

The 8-month-old cat decided to use a video doorbell to get let inside by his owner.
About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said, officers stopped a car that matched witnesses' descriptions about two miles away and took three suspects into custody.
The FBI searched President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.
The suspect worked at one of the businesses where the shootings took place at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm near San Francisco.
Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church.
A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence's Indiana home last week, sources say.
Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing over the ever-presence of tipping.
A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher's attorney announced Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed in federal court that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who's spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks. His departure comes as the White House is shifting to a defensive posture now that GOP lawmakers are planning investigations into the Biden administration.
Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.
