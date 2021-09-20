 Skip to main content
Cleveland mayor's grandson slain in shooting; suspect sought
AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.

Police found the body of Frank Q. Jackson, 24, near a public-housing project in the city on Sunday night. According to news reports, the mayor visited the shooting scene before leaving.

Police released little information about what happened.

Frank Q. Jackson was free on $10,000 bond while he awaited a court appearance for a felonious assault charge in which he was accused of dragging a police officer while trying to flee his car in January.

The grandson pleaded guilty in 2019 to misdemeanor assault stemming from a fight with his then-girlfriend. He was sentenced to 18 months probation.

