Cleared Chicago priest holds first Mass since reinstatement

Police have said their investigation remains “open and active,” but they haven't provided any details about it. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has said police haven’t presented any information for her office to review or determine if criminal charges are appropriate. Illinois has no statute of limitations for filing charges in major sex crimes.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services completed its review in February, concluding there was no credible evidence of child abuse or neglect. The agency, which doesn't investigate allegations of abuse by an adult victim, focused on whether children were currently at risk.

During Sunday's service, Pfleger talked about street violence in Chicago. He also acknowledged the damage that the abuse allegations did to his reputation.

He didn't talk about the allegations in detail, aside from saying the false accusations to “destroy his character” began with an “extortion letter.” One of the brothers, who are in their 60s, has acknowledged that he asked Pfleger for a $20,000 payment in December.