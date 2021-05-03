Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

Today’s environmental movement might benefit from having a White House ally in Biden, who has made green energy job growth a key piece of his $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

However, with large projects likely on the way, environmentalists will need to accept tradeoffs, said Adam Rome, a professor of environment and sustainability at the University at Buffalo and an expert on the environmental movement.

“There will always be environmentalists that say, ‘No, no, no,'” Rome said. “But they’re not the dominant voice, and they're not the only voice now. And being practical doesn't mean it's not painful.”

Recent history shows there is political will to move forward with clean energy projects even when environmentalists offer resistance. The Trump administration issued final approval last year for the largest solar energy project in the U.S. — the Gemini project in the Mojave desert, which is expected to produce enough electricity to power 260,000 households and annually offset the greenhouse emissions of about 83,000 cars.