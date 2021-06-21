Claudette strengthens to a tropical storm again, drenching coastal North Carolina after a deadly weekend in the South

Claudette was a tropical storm before making landfall Saturday morning about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In less than a day, southeastern Louisiana was inundated with more than 8 inches of rain, according to the weather service.

Claudette also dumped up to a foot of rain on parts of Mississippi and Alabama over the weekend.

The storm moved over land as a tropical depression, meaning it had maximum sustained winds of less than 39 mph.

But it caused dangerous conditions in places like Butler County, Alabama, where a multi-vehicle crash killed nine children and an adult.

Also in Alabama, a tornado struck the community of East Brewton, firefighters said.

Debris and downed trees were strewn across the community of about 2,900 near the Florida state line, photos from resident Alicia Jossey showed.

Three people in Escambia County were injured by the tornado, the county's Emergency Management Agency said. The tornado damaged several homes, and law enforcement closed US Highway 29 in East Brewton because of power lines in the roadway.