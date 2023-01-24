Classified documents at Pence's home; Oscar nominations; 'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

» An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shooting sprees at two mushroom farms that employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident,” officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.

» The Justice Department and eight states have filed an antitrust suit against Google, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government.

» The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations.The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.

» Denmark's government wants to scrap a springtime public holiday but major trade unions, all of Denmark’s Lutheran bishops, thousands of voters and rank-and-file members of the government’s parties have criticized the move.

» The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists says the world is closer to Armageddon than it has ever been. The science-based advocacy group is moving its famous Doomsday Clock to just 90 seconds before midnight.

» A gynecologist who molested some of his patients during a decadeslong career has been convicted of federal sex trafficking charges.

» New York City’s Madison Square Garden and other sports venues would be barred from refusing entry to perceived enemies of their owners under a bill introduced to the state Legislature Monday.

» Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April.

» A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt. It's all happening in a tiny Dutch village.