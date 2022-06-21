Clarification: Yellowstone-National-Park-Flooding story

In a story published June 18, 2022, The Associated Press reported that Yellowstone National Park was already due to receive funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, a 2020 law passed by Congress that authorizes nearly $3 billion for maintenance and other projects on public lands. The story should have made clear that national parks and other public lands will receive a similar amount yearly for five years.
