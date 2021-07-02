Mental health toll from isolation affecting kids on reentry

“I think I don’t have the energy for happiness’’ about the pandemic being almost over, she said.

For 18-year-old Shipp, also of Oakland, the pandemic hit in her senior year as she was planning a trip to Europe and anticipating college in the fall. Neither happened and she described 2020 as a year of negative thinking, stuck in her room alone with her thoughts.

“I felt depressed and anxious and very scared for the future,’’ she said.

As a Black woman, she wanted to join marchers protesting George Floyd’s murder but decided close contact with strangers was too risky.

She doesn’t know anyone who got very sick or died, but says she worried about COVID-19 “every single day.’’ Shipp used meditation to help relieve stress.

She recently got vaccinated and learned college at Cal Poly in Pomona will be in person in the fall. But she’s not sure she’s completely ready.

“It’s still a little weird because now, all of a sudden ... you don’t need to wear the mask? It’s like jumping into the water too fast,’’ Shipp said. “The normalcy is kind of unnormal for me.’’

