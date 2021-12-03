Clarification: Racial Injustice-Police Shooting-Ohio story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published December 2, 2021, The Associated Press reported that the family of Casey Goodson Jr. has said that when he was shot by a sheriff’s deputy, he was holding a sandwich, not a gun, but noted he also had a license to carry a firearm. The story should have made clear that the family has never denied that Goodson might have been carrying a gun.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.