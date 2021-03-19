 Skip to main content
Clarification: Explaining Floyd-Officer Trial-Alternates
AP

In a story published March 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported that the last two of 14 jurors seated would serve as alternates for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. The story should have made clear that this typically is the way alternates are named, but the court has not specified which of the 14 will be alternates in the Chauvin case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

