Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesman Greg Stahl said Friday that the department was unaware of the complaint.

“The Patient Care Strategies for Scarce Resource Situations document is grounded in ethical obligations that include the duty to care, duty to steward resources, distributive and procedural justice, and transparency,” Stahl wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “It's guiding principal is that all lives have value and no patients will be discriminated against on the basis of disability, race, color, national origin, age, sex, gender or exercise of conscience and religion.”

But Justice in Aging said that the standards discriminate by using patients' remaining “life-years” as a tiebreaker if two generally similar patients need the same resources.

“The tiebreaker language in Idaho is not limited to situations where there are large age differences between the two people needing care. By its terms, it would be applied in situations where there may be very little difference, such as a 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old man,” Justice in Aging's attorneys wrote to Health and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights Acting Director Robinsue Frohboese.