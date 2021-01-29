Civil rights attorney hired by family of body-slammed teen

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of a Florida high school student who was body-slammed by a school resource officer and appeared to lose consciousness after her head hit the concrete in videos taken by other students.

Crump tweeted Thursday that he and Orlando attorney Natalie Jackson are representing the 16-year-old Black student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, south of Orlando.

Crump has previously represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake.

“It is unconscionable what happened to this young girl at the hands of someone whose primary duty is to serve and protect our children," Crump said in a statement. “Students, especially minorities, have a difficult enough time feeling safe in our schools. Do we really need to add school resource officer to the list of fears they deal with on a daily basis?"

In a video from Tuesday posted to social media, the deputy body-slams the student, whose head hits a concrete walkway with an audible thud. The deputy then pulls the student’s hands behind her back and places her in handcuffs. Other students watching what happened in the school’s outdoor breezeway cry out in shock.