City where Daunte Wright was killed enacts policing changes

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The Minneapolis suburb where Black motorist Daunte Wright was killed by an officer in April has enacted its first step in a plan to change policing in the city.

Brooklyn Center announced Tuesday that officers are now instructed to release people who are cited for low-level crimes and can only take them into custody if required by law, which would include cases of felonies or if someone poses a threat to themselves, the public or to property. The policy also requires officers to attempt to deescalate situations.

“Today we are taking another step forward in our collective work to reimagining public safety in Brooklyn Center,” Mayor Mike Elliott said. “This step moves us closer to ensuring there is more equity in how we conduct public safety.”