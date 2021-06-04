City of Light's silent nights: Curfew cuts French Open crowd

Between points, one man’s lonely voice left the press box to pierce the air at Court Philippe Chatrier as Rafael Nadal played Richard Gasquet under the lights in the City of Light to close the French Open’s second round.

“Allez! Allez, Richie!” came the cries during the first set of 13-time champion Nadal’s 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Jazz music from somewhere outside the stadium wafted through at one stage. At another, police sirens wailed nearby outside the grounds. Otherwise, the sounds Thursday were pretty much limited to the rippled clicking of photographers’ cameras, the thud of tennis balls meeting racket strings and Nadal’s trademark grunts. Not much in the way of cheers, chanting or applause.

Welcome to the (mostly) silent nights of Roland Garros, which this year has joined Flushing Meadows and Melbourne Park in scheduling night sessions. Unlike the rowdy, raucous crowds at those Grand Slam counterparts, there are no spectators for these late matches at the French Open because of coronavirus restrictions and a strict 9 p.m. local curfew.