City: Evacuated Miami area condo still unsafe for occupancy

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A North Miami Beach condominium building that was evacuated last week because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues, city officials said Thursday.

The building is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Surfside, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24, killing at least 60 and leaving 80 people missing.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers, which was built in 1972, had been deemed unsafe in January, officials said.

On Monday, the condo association submitted surveys by an engineering firm and an electrical engineer that concluded the building's integrity has not been compromised by structural deficiencies outlined in the certification report the association filed in January, according to documents provided by the city. In the January report, an engineer retained by the board had concluded the building was structurally and electrically unsafe for occupancy.