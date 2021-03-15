Cities, groups aim to stop Ohio's push for early census data

“The fact that the census data is not available to Ohio on the schedule it prefers, simply cannot harm the State if it can still redistrict by the time of its next elections," said the Biden administration attorneys.

The census data are used not only to determine congressional seats and Electoral College votes but also the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

The coalition of local municipalities, tribal governments and civil rights groups sued the Trump administration in federal court in San Jose last year in order to stop the 2020 census from ending early out of concern that a shortened head count would cause minority communities to be undercounted. Attorneys for the coalition had argued that the head count and data processing schedule were shortened in an effort to make sure President Donald Trump was still in office so that his apportionment order to exclude people in the country illegally could be enforced.

In one of his first acts in office, President Joe Biden's rescinded Trump's apportionment order. Since the change in administrations last January, coalition attorneys and lawyers with the Biden administration have been working toward a settlement that could be announced as early as this week.