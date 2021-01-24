 Skip to main content
Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona celebrates 4th birthday
Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona celebrates 4th birthday

Fiona, a hippo born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017, has become an online hit over the years. She is celebrating her fourth birthday.

Walk down memory lane with these photos of Fiona over the years:

