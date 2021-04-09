Cincinnati to settle suit in death of student who called 911

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a 16-year-old student who died three years ago after being accidentally trapped in a van and calling 911 twice.

City officials announced Friday it would pay $6 million to the family of Kyle Plush and spend $250,000 on an outside review of the city's 911 call system.

“We will work every day to ensure that our city never again experiences a tragedy like the one suffered by the Plush family," Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs Muething said in a statement.

Plush died trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school on April 10, 2018. His father found him six hours after he managed to call 911 using voice commands to activate the phone in his pocket.

“The family enters this agreement in honor of their son Kyle. To honor his memory, it was important that we secure a civic commitment to continuous improvement," Plush family attorney Al Gerhardstein said.

A Hamilton County prosecutor did not bring criminal charges against anyone for the failed response to Plush's 911 calls, in which he warned that he feared he would die.