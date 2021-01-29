Cicely Tyson, her memoir just out, was active to the end

NEW YORK (AP) — Cicely Tyson was active to the end, in the middle of promoting her memoir “Just As I Am” when she died at age 96.

Published earlier this week, “Just As I Am” was No. 1 on Amazon.com within hours of the groundbreaking actor's death Thursday, displacing a bound edition of Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem “The Hill We Climb.” One of Tyson's final tweets was a tribute to the 22-year-old poet.

“Your words remind us that we will rise, rebuild, reconcile and recover. Thank you for your words and light,” Tyson tweeted Wednesday.

Many media outlets this week had been celebrating Tyson and her memoir. “CBS This Morning” put online its week-old interview with Tyson, in which she was asked what she wanted the world to remember about her. “I’ve done my best. That’s all,” she told Gayle King.

King was emotional Friday talking about Tyson. “I just can’t express my feelings today,” King said. Of the interview, she added: “It takes on a totally different meaning. I’m now just analyzing everything she said.”