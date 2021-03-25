Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

“The mobile unit has become part of the church — it’s Sunday, and now it’s like, ’oh, we’re going to go to church and we’re all getting tested together as a family,'” Arteaga said. “It brings down the anxiety ... and it also normalizes that getting tested is not a bad thing.”

Arteaga contracted the virus in April and credits nearby Elmhurst Hospital with saving her life. When she recovered, she became the hospital’s new CEO. Surviving COVID-19 has helped her better understand the needs of the hospital’s patients and members of her congregation.

“When you even say COVID, you feel this heaviness in our church. You feel this thing of, `How are we going to overcome this because it’s still here?’” Arteaga said.

“But now we have the tools: We have our faith, we have the vaccine and we still have daily breath to keep moving.”

On the first Sunday of spring, hundreds in masks turned out for indoor Masses as many more listened on loudspeakers outside, bowing their heads or kneeling on the stone steps. People waited in line to be tested, and vendors sold shrimp ceviche, clothes and ice cream.

Maria Quizhpi said she was praying for the soul of her father, Manuel Quizhpi, who died at 59 from COVID-19 on April 9.