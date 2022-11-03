 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.

Robert Lee Harris' sentencing comes after he was found guilty in August of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.

Police went to the couple’s apartment in the suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, on Jan. 8, 2018, to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers found Robert Harris alone in the apartment and left. They returned when he reported his wife missing. Her body was found later near Raymore, Missouri.

The couple, married just 18 months at the time of the killing, were active in Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church.

