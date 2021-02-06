Christopher Plummer got a third act worth singing about

Dapper and dashing with an aristocratic air, Plummer could have been a leading man without the talent. With it he was a star with a character actor’s spirit, which he later would attribute his longevity to.

“I’m thrilled that I turned into a character actor quite early on. I hated being a poncey leading man,” he told Vanity Fair in 2015. “You really start to worry about your jawline. Please.”

Born in Toronto in 1929, Plummer was the great grandson of Canadian Prime Minister John Abbott and fell for the theater at a young age. Classically trained, he was a self-proclaimed snob about the stage and resisted the allure of the big screen for a time. As if to prove his own point, his first few films are not well-remembered. Then came “The Sound of Music.” It didn’t help that he got the added blow that his singing voice was going to be dubbed in the final film.

“The only reason I did this bloody thing was so I could do a musical on stage on film!” he said. But he did get a lifelong friendship with Julie Andrews out of the deal.

He retreated to the theater for a time, which would be a refrain through his life. He won Tony Awards for Cyrano and Barrymore and would even get to go back to Shakespeare, as King Lear, later in life.