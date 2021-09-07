Christian Siriano kicks off New York Fashion Week in color

“She's still alive at 101,” Siriano said. “I was just feeling that and it has the glamour that I love. I was surrounded by women who got dressed every day. It was lipstick. It was hair and makeup every day."

He wanted this spring-summer collection to be “very strong and powerful,” but sexy, too.

There were looks in barely there black lace, tiny bra tops paired with trousers and full skirts, and body hugging slinky dresses with cut outs from neck to calf. As Marina sang from a platform at the end of the runway, models of all sizes also walked in classic evening looks in black and white, including one-shoulder dresses with a single long sleeve and a slice of bared midriff. Other looks were adorned with vertical rows of feathers.

“I love that. I miss that,” he said of his touch of drama and old-world glam. “I think that's what people miss about fashion, too. We have friends that are going to, like, a birthday party and they want a gown. It's so interesting to see what we were missing.”

Fashion, Siriano said, “is in a really hard place” at the moment.