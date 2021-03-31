Chrissy Teigen graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue'

“We have this new home that we’re building, and this tree being planted inside,” she told the magazine. “The whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil, and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves.”

Over the years, Teigen said her definition of beauty has evolved after giving birth to her children. She has taken a proud stance of embracing her healed scars as a mother.

“Beauty is being able to see how powerful your body is,” she said. “It’s really, really nice to be able to come to an age where I can appreciate every little scar and see my body as something that’s done incredible, miraculous things. The difference is these two beautiful, wonderful babies, and these scars are the things I’ve been through and the journeys I’ve healed from.”

Motherhood has also changed Teigen’s views on her wellness. She used to enforce a strict eating regimen during her modeling days, dealing with the ups and downs of the diet culture.

But now, Teigen is focused on what makes her feel good and does her best to “indulge in it.”