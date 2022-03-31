 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Rock returns to comedy stage; Biden plans to tap oil reserve; US men return to World Cup

Today is Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The system that impacted the South with tornadoes moves east and is set to impact portions of the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Oscars Chris Rock

Chris Rock, center, arrives at the Wilbur Theater before a performance, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. 

Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke Wednesday at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars.

Rock only briefly addressed the slap to the sold out crowd in Boston, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened."

“Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” Rock said midway through his first of two sets. The nighttime performances came just three days after Smith smacked the comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an Academy Award.

Virus Outbreak Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. 

Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, according to two people familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, when the White House says Biden is planning to deliver remarks on his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices. The duration of the release hasn't been finalized but could last for several months. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the decision.

Costa Rica US Wcup Soccer

United States' Christian Pulisic carries the ball for a corner kick during a qualifying soccer match against Costa Rica for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. 

US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Christian Pulisic walked across the field with a towel draped around his head, angry after another U.S. defeat.

“We're competitors, man. We hate to lose. In the moment I was frustrated,” he said. “It took me a little bit for it to sink in, that the qualification hit.”

Nearly 4 1/2 years after Pulisic buried his head in his hands to hide tears of failure, the U.S. rebounded to qualify for this year's World Cup. A 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday left the Americans in third place after the final night of qualifying, the final guaranteed berth from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

MORNING LISTEN

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about whether the behavior of close family members should affect how we think about our leaders. Next, they discuss potential changes to daylight saving time and why this issue is so important to so many people. And in the third segment, they look at why some sports fans don’t actually seem to like their favorite teams.

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 31

Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, according to two people familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

Convoy heads to Ukraine's Mariupol to attempt evacuation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A convoy of buses headed to Mariupol on Thursday in another attempt to evacuate people from the besieged port city, while Russia pressed its attacks in several parts of Ukraine ahead of a planned new round of talks aimed at ending the fighting.

Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility by celebrating prominent transgender Americans and advocating against what his administration terms “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks" that have passed in statehouses across the country.

Severe storms pummel South after 7 hurt in Arkansas tornado

A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.

4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial to decide whether to testify

Four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must decide whether they will testify in their own defense as the trial moves toward the finish line.

U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said.

Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke Wednesday at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars.

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said that Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday's Oscar ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused to do so.

US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica

US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Christian Pulisic walked across the field with a towel draped around his head, angry after another U.S. defeat.

Arians retires as Bucs' coach, Bowles promoted to top spot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians unexpectedly retired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a stunning move Wednesday night that the 69-year-old who guided the team to its second Super Bowl title says is not related to health.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX US Algeria Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to a question from the daughter of U.S. Embassy Algiers staff, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, while meeting with embassy staff and their families at the embassy in Algiers, Algeria. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 31

Today in history: Mar. 31

In 2019, rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside the clothing store he had founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighb…

Today in sports history: March 31

Today in sports history: March 31

In 2017, UConn’s record 111-game winning streak comes to a startling end when Mississippi State pulls off perhaps the biggest upset in women’s…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

