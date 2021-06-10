Chris Paul has another big night, Suns rout Nuggets 123-98

Later, Malone added he felt the Nuggets “quit tonight, which is something that you never want to see.”

Said Jokic: “They are playing better than us. They are making shots, being more aggressive, finding the open man. It looks real bad out there. We need to change everything.”

The Suns had a 10-point halftime lead and Jae Crowder added a pair of 3-pointers early in the third to make it 60-43. Phoenix took an 86-67 advantage into the fourth. The Suns led by 31 in the final quarter as they relentlessly pushed the ball even as the lead built.

“It’s the NBA — crazy things can happen no matter how big of a lead you have,” Suns forward Torrey Craig said.

Crowder had another good night as the Suns' long-range shooter and enforcer. He and Denver's Aaron Gordon were each called for a technical foul after they exchanged words and shoves midway through the third. On the next possession, Crowder coaxed Gordon into committing an offensive foul, much to the delight of the 16,529 at Phoenix Suns Arena.

“It was one of our better defensive halves of the year against a good offensive team,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We were relentless with our effort, our communication and coverages.”