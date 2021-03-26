Chinese woman's family: Discovery of body provides closure

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Relatives of a missing Chinese woman whose remains are believed to be have been found in a Missouri park said the discovery brings closure and the chance to have a funeral as they await the murder trial of the woman's husband.

Amy Salladay, an attorney for Mengqi Ji’s family, said Friday in a statement that the family is still processing the news that a driver’s license and some credit cards with Ji’s name on them were found Thursday, along with the remains, in a remote area of Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County. The remains have preliminarily been identified as Ji’s, but DNA testing is planned to provide confirmation.

“As parents of a missing child they always hoped for their daughter’s return and for this to be a bad dream," Salladay said. “At the same time they have wanted answers about what happened to Mengqi and this information now gives them some closure and a body so that a funeral can be planned for some time in the future."