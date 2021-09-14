Chinese tycoon's companies pay $539M in US securities case

NEW YORK (AP) — Three companies linked to a Chinese businessman who is a prominent critic of his country’s ruling Communist Party have agreed to pay $539 million to settle charges they conducted an illegal securities offering, according to regulators.

The New York- and Arizona-based companies linked to Guo Wengui raised $487 million from 5,000 investors who bought stock in GTV Media Group Inc. and a digital asset called G-Coins or G-Dollars, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.

Guo, who lives in New York City, left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to the businessman, including an intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo, also known as Miles Kwok, of rape, kidnapping and bribery.

The companies were accused of failing to register the securities with regulators, according to the SEC. It said they sold stock and the digital asset through videos on GTV’s and Saraca’s websites and on YouTube, Twitter and other social media.