Chinese students hit by US visa rejections amid tension

An engineer at a state-owned aircraft manufacturer said he was turned down for a visa to accompany his wife, a visiting scholar in California studying pediatric cancer.

The engineer, who would give only his surname, Huang, has undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Harbin Institute of Technology in China’s northeast. It is one of seven schools Chinese news reports say are associated with visa rejections because they are affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

“I was insulted,” Huang said. “That I graduated from this school means I am a spy? What’s the difference between this and racism?”

Huang said his wife's fellowship was two to three years, but she will cut that to one, “sacrificing her career” to avoid being away from their two children for too long.

“It’s a pretty big impact on individuals when one country fights with another,” Huang said.

Rejection letters received by several students cited Trump's order but gave no details of the decision. However, some students said they received rejections immediately after being asked which university they attended.

Wang, the finance student, said he obtained a visa, but the U.S. Embassy called later and said it was revoked.