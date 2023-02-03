On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is sailing across the U.S. The spectacle was drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on Friday — while sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars.

» A major hospital system in northern Florida says it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after an security problem with information technology.

» The parents of Amir Locke, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer when a SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant one year ago, are suing the city and the officer.

» For nearly a year, the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to cool down the job market to help curb the nation’s worst inflation bout in four decades. The job market hasn’t been cooperating. Consider what happened in January: The government reported Friday that employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

» Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft and industrial giant 3M are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a crisis in road fatalities under a new federal effort.

» A man who was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow has pleaded guilty to treason for planning to attack Queen Elizabeth II.

» The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Beyonce leads the nominations with nine and there will be tribute to Christine McVie.