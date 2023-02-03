On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is sailing across the U.S. The spectacle was drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on Friday — while sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars.
» A major hospital system in northern Florida says it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after an security problem with information technology.
» The parents of Amir Locke, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer when a SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant one year ago, are suing the city and the officer.
People are also reading…
» For nearly a year, the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to cool down the job market to help curb the nation’s worst inflation bout in four decades. The job market hasn’t been cooperating. Consider what happened in January: The government reported Friday that employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.
» Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft and industrial giant 3M are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a crisis in road fatalities under a new federal effort.
» A man who was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow has pleaded guilty to treason for planning to attack Queen Elizabeth II.
» The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Beyonce leads the nominations with nine and there will be tribute to Christine McVie.
Dolphins and fishermen work together in Brazil, and more of today's top videos
These dolphins and fishermen in Brazil have been helping each other for nearly 150 years, the northeast is bracing for another Arctic blast, and more of today's top videos.
It’s a rare and unbelievable natural occurrence of what’s called “mutualism”.
Temperatures could drop well below 0. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Fiery moments on the Republican-led House floor as Republicans voted to remove Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs c…
South Sudan's independence in 2011 created a majority Christian nation, with around half of its 11 million residents identifying as Catholic.
Three people live to tell the story of how they were rescued after their vessel capsized. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Col de l’Azelier is one of nearly 200 French ski resorts to shut since the 1970s. But e-biking and hiking are bringing tourists back.
The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, passing over areas where there are sensit…
Support for sending heavy weapons to Ukraine appears to be waning in Germany.