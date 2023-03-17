Besieged Republican Rep. George Santos is carrying on in Congress despite calls for him to resign after he admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story. He faces a crush of investigations, but he is rewriting his story in real time — delivering speeches, dashing through the halls of the U.S. Capitol, business as usual. It’s an unusual up-is-down approach that would have been almost unthinkable in an earlier generation. But it's one that signals the new norms taking hold amid the deepening of a post-truth era in Congress. Pressed about it, Santos declared, "Truth still matters very much.”