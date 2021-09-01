China warns Kerry that bad ties could set back climate talks

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday that deteriorating U.S.-China relations could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change.

Wang told Kerry by video link that such cooperation cannot be separated from the broader relationship and called on the U.S. to take steps to improve ties, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Kerry, who is in the Chinese city of Tianjin for climate talks with his Chinese counterparts, said the U.S. is committed to cooperating with the rest of the world on climate and encouraged China to take additional steps to reduce emissions, the U.S. State Department said.

Kerry, a former secretary of state, also said that China “plays a super-critical role” in the effort to combat climate change, according to a brief video clip from the meeting shown on CGTN, the international arm of state broadcaster CCTV.

China is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, followed by the United States.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained by disputes over trade, technology and human rights. But the sides have identified the climate crisis as an area for possible cooperation.