China state firms invest in TikTok sibling, Weibo chat app

Beijing has recently been clamping down on its technology sector. It has launched investigations into some of the country's largest internet companies and introduced new draft rules to strengthen data security and to prohibit companies from engaging in anti-competitive behavior after years of runaway growth in the industry.

In China, massive technology firms such as Alibaba and Tencent provide services such as e-commerce, payments, gaming and social media that are ubiquitous and used by hundreds of millions of Chinese people.

News of the Chinese investment renewed some national-security concerns around TikTok in the U.S., where the video app has millions of users and is particularly popular with young people.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump sought to bar TikTok and other Chinese apps and services from the U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this year dropped Trump's attempt to ban TikTok, but the Biden administration has said it is reviewing the national security risks of Chinese apps.

Officials are concerned about apps that collect users' personal data or have connections to Chinese military or intelligence — worries that may mirror those of Chinese officials across the Pacific.